The Hold Steady share two new tracks, “Eureka” and “Esther”: Stream

Back in November, The Hold Steady unveiled their first new material in three years ahead of a residency in Brooklyn. With another stretch of dates coming up in London, the band is back with two more new tracks.

Like those previous songs (“Entitlement Crew” and “A Snake in the Shower”), “Eureka” and “Esther” were recorded in Brooklyn with producer Josh Kaufman. Sales of the two-track single with again benefit the K+L Guardian Foundation, which was formed to benefit “Jersey” Mike Van Jura’s children after his sudden death in 2012. Jersey Mike was the unofficial leader of The Hold Steady’s fan message boards, The Unified Scene.

Take a listen to “Eureka” and “Esther” below, and purchase them via Bandcamp. Frenchkiss Records will release the tracks wide on March 12th.

These four songs are the first to feature keyboardist Franz Nicolay since 2008’s Stay Positive. Last year, The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn released a solo LP, We All Want the Same Things, his follow-up to 2015’s Faith in the Future.

The Hold Steady next bring their special Boys and Girls in London shows to the city’s Electric Ballroom and The Lexington in the UK. All the dates — including their Sunday roast dinner — are sold out, but you can see the schedule below.

The Hold Steady 2018 Tour Dates:

03/09 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/10 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/11 – London, UK @ The Lexington