The Kills reveal new songs “List of Demands (Reparations)” and “Steppin’ Razor”: Stream

The Kills, photo by Clayton Cubitt

The Kills have unveiled a pair of new songs as part of a 7-inch single featuring covers of Saul Williams’ “List of Demands (Reparations)” and Peter Tosh’s “Steppin’ Razor”.

The powerful first track takes inspiration from the urgent nature of the original and features frontwoman Alison Mosshart inciting listeners to take action. On the flipside, The Kills share a slinky reworking of the popular reggae song.

“It’s a song of strength and empowerment, rooted in the idea of rising above,” Mosshart said about “List of Demands” through a press statement. “It was one of those songs you’re almost scared to cover, because it carries so much respect. It wasn’t a straight up love song or a drug song. It was defined, serious, and perfect already. With certain songs, you feel like an intruder trying to sing them, but this one felt like my own.”

Stream both songs below and pre-order the 7-inch here. The artwork for the single was created especially for the release by Shepard Fairey.

Alongside the release, The Kills have shared the Ben Strebel-directed video for “List of Demands”. Watch it below.

The Kills are set to embark on a world tour in May beginning with a pair of US dates with Dream Wife. The following month, they’ll play a string of shows in Europe including a festival appearance at Netherland’s Best Kept Secret and opening gigs for Foo Fighters. In August, Saul Williams will join The Kills for a show in Los Angeles. Consult the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

The Kills 2018 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theater *

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/04 – St. Petersberg, RU @ Kosmonavt

06/06 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

06/09 – Hilvaranbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/10 – Hamberg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld ^

06/13 – Berne, CH @ Stadt de Suisse ^

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks ^

06/17 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/23 – London, UK @ Olympic Stadium ^

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/29 – Budapest, HU @ Volt Festival

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre #

08/14 – Pomona CA @ Glasshouse

08/16 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Club

* = w/ Dream Wife

^ = w/ Foo Fighters

# = w/ with Saul Williams