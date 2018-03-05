The Lonely Island share demo video for rejected Oscars song “Why Not Me?”: Watch

The 90th Academy Awards went down on Sunday night, with movies like The Shape of Water, Get Out, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri taking home some of the top prizes. While films like Blade Runner 2049 won some of the technical categories, it wasn’t surprising that none of the winners were what you’d consider big budget blockbusters, as popcorn films rarely even get nominated. It’s a phenomenon The Lonely Island wanted to address in a video for a song called “Why Not Us?”. Though the Academy ended up rejecting the premise for being “financially and logistically impossible,” the comedy troup has today revealed a demo version of the track and its accompanying video storyboard.

The song centers on characters like Thor and Wonder Woman lamenting over their lack of nominations despite their acclaim. Pennywise the Clown from IT pops in to remind folks that, “In All the Money in the World they kidnapped one kid/ And they got a nomination/ I killed hundreds/ I guess that’s what you get when you’re not ‘classically handsome.'” Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth make the case for a “Best Chris” category, while TIffany Haddish remarks that Meryl Streep has never “peed while hanging from a zipline.”

Check out the entire thing below.