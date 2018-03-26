The Office’s Scranton Strangler focus of new mini murder documentary from NBC: Watch

The Office's Toby Flenderson

Season six of The Office introduced viewers to the Scranton Strangler, an unseen serial criminal wreaking havoc on the local community. Over the years, fans grew to suspect Dunder-Mifflin’s resident villain Toby Flenderson to be the real mastermind behind the Scranton Strangler identity — even after one George Howard Skub was officially put behind bars for the crime spree.

Now, a new Making a Murderer-style mini documentary from NBC revisits this storyline and popular fan theory. The 10-minute clip pieces together various scenes from past episodes in such a way that it nearly convincingly frames Flenderson as the No. 1 suspect. (Michael Scott would obviously agree 110% without hesitation.) I mean, although Skub is technically in prison, it wouldn’t exactly be the first time someone was wrongfully convicted…

Check it out below.

An Office revival is currently in the works from creator Greg Daniels. Steve Carrell isn’t expected to return, but Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton, and our favorite receptionist Pam Beesly have all expressed interest in reprising their roles.

Also be sure to check out our own recent fan theory video on whether radon poisoning was responsible for making the show’s later seasons so strange.