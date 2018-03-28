The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood is cancer free

Ronnie Wood, photo by Joshua Mellin

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is officially cancer free after being diagnosed last year with lung cancer.

The disease was contained to just one lung and required only an operation. Chemotherapy wasn’t necessary, but at the time of diagnosis, Wood claimed he’d forgo the treatment in any case — all in order to save his hair. “It’s more I wasn’t going to lose my hair,” he told The Daily Mail. This hair wasn’t going anywhere. I said, ‘No way.’ And I just kept the faith it would be all right.”

Despite having such a positive outlook early on, Wood still expressed his surprise at having beaten the cancer, especially when considering his lifestyle in the past. “Not even smoking for England for over 50 years — it was a wonder I wasn’t riddled with cancer in both lungs,” Wood shared with Metro. “It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode.”

“I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath,” he added. “I’ve had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn’t know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve.”

The happy health news comes just in time for The Rolling Stones’ European tour, which Wood will gladly partake in. The trek kicks off mid-May.