The Roots cancel SXSW performance following bomb threat

The Roots, photo by Philip Cosores

The city of Austin is on high-alert following a series of package bombs left two people dead and two others injured. Police believe the bombings may be racially motivated as all the victims were either black or hispanic. You can understand then why The Roots were compelled to cancel their scheduled concert at South by Southwest on Saturday after receiving a bomb threat.

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam,” a representative for Anheuser-Busch told Rolling Stone in a statement. “After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”