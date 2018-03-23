The Sword return with new album Used Future: Stream

The Sword, photo by ​Dean Dickinson

Austin metal outfit The Sword return today with their new album, Used Future. Apple Music and Spotify users can now stream it in full.

The 13-track collection follows 2015’s High Country and was recorded in Portland, Oregon alongside producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, First Aid Kit). In an interview with Billboard, lead singer and guitarist J.D. Cronise revealed the band’s sound has evolved away from doom metal and now incorporates elements of Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, and Blackfoot.

“We have to do something that we find interesting and enjoyable,” Cronise stated. “And for me, the same old thing all the time just gets boring after a while. Our tastes have changed and evolved and matured over the years, and to me, everything we’ve done feels totally natural.”

He added, “I think what’s weird is people’s reactions of not really knowing what to make of [the new sound]. Which, in a way, I get, because it’s just not a thing that’s done very commonly these days. But for me, I can’t imagine it having gone any other way.”

Used Future Artwork:

Used Future Tracklist:

01. Prelude

02. Deadly Nightshade

03. Twilight Sunrise

04. The Wild Sky

05. Intermezzo

06. Sea of Green

07. Nocturne

08. Don’t Get Too Comfortable

09. Used Future

10. Come and Gone

11. Book of Thoth

12. Brown Mountain

13. Reprise

The Sword have mapped out a North American tour behind Use Future. Check out the complete itinerary below.

The Sword 2018 Tour Dates:

03/23 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

03/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *

03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

03/30 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin *

03/31 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

04/03 – Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater #

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

04/06 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre *

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II *

04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

04/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884 *

04/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *

04/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ House of Blues ^

04/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco ^

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The International ^

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

05/04 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club ^

05/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage ^

05/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House ^

05/11 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques ^

05/12 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

05/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews ^

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner ^

05/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Gar N’ Grill ^

* = w/ King Buffalo

# = w/ King Buffalo and Shawn James

^ = w/ The Shelter People