The Weeknd shares videos for “Try Me” and “Call Out My Name”: Watch

The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" music video

The Weeknd made his surprise return today with new album My Dear Melancholy,. The Starboy follow-up spans six tracks and includes production from heavy hitters like Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Gesaffelstein, and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Now, just hours after the album reveal, The Weeknd has shared music videos for two of the tracks, “Try Me” and “Call Out My Name”. In the clip for the former, Abel Tesfaye is seen singing for the camera from the passenger seat of a car while a couple makes out in the background. As for the latter’s visual, the Toronto crooner’s face is broadcast on a fuzzy TV screen. Both are moody, dimly lit, and shot vertically.

Watch “Try Me” exclusively on Spotify here, and “Call Out My Name” here.