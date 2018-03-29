Menu
The Weeknd to release new album, My Dear Melancholy, tonight

The Toronto crooner's Starboy follow-up arrives at midnight

by
March 29, 2018
The Weeknd, photo by David Brendan Hall
The Weeknd looks to be the latest artist to go the route of the surprise release. Ahead of his headlining appearance at Coachella next month, the Toronto crooner will drop a new album called My Dear Melancholy at midnight tonight.

A billboard advertising the album’s impending release spoiled the surprise a few hours early. For his part, The Weeknd has shared an Instagram post with the album’s artwork and the caption “tonight.”

My Dear Melancholy will mark The Weeknd’s fourth studio album to date and comes less than two years after his Grammy Award-winning LP, Starboy. A source close to the singer told Billboard that “this project is Abel taking it back to his roots.”

