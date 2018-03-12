Jack White rules out White Stripes reunion: “I highly doubt that would ever be a thing”

The White Stripes

February 2nd, 2018 marked seven years since Jack White and Meg White announced the end of The White Stripes. It’s been even longer — nine years, to be exact — since the band last performed live. In the years since then, Jack White has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of a reunion, and he continues to do so as of today.

In a new profile published by Rolling Stone, White discussed his songwriting process and how he specifically sets songs aside with The Raconteurs or The Dead Weather in mind. Asked if he does the same for his other band, The White Stripes, White responded: “That doesn’t really happen too much.”

That’s because in White’s mind, The White Stripes and his solo work are one in the same: “I’m not telling people what to think about The White Stripes, They can think whatever they want about it. But there is a case to be made that in a lot of ways, The White Stripes is Jack White solo. In a lot of ways. There’s only two people in the band. I was writing and producing and conducting. The melodies are coming from one person, the rhythm is coming from Meg.

(Read: 10 Years Without The White Stripes)

“People define things by the label you give them,” White added. “I’m sure if Billy Corgan called his solo album Smashing Pumpkins, it probably would’ve sold twice as many copies or whatever.”

Yet, unlike Corgan, White has little desire to perform again as The White Stripes. “I highly doubt that would ever be a thing,” he responded when asked by Rolling Stone about the possibility.

For now, White is content in releasing albums under his own name, the latest of which is called Boarding House Reach. The album is due out later this month — March 23rd — and White will embark on a lengthy world tour in support. You can grab tickets to the upcoming shows here.