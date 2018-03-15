Tom Hardy appears as a Stormtrooper in deleted scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

As of late, Tom Hardy’s been keeping quite busy, constantly breaking new ground in the developing field of performances delivered with meticulous craft and indecipherable accents. Just last year, he appeared in Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders, and debuted the new FX series Taboo. And before he takes up the mantle of Spider-Man’s most well-regarded nemesis in Venom later this year, it’s been confirmed that Hardy had a fourth, uncredited role in 2017, as yet another famous face in the sprawling cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Granted, it didn’t make it into the final cut of the controversial but still hugely successful sequel, but Hardy’s scene is every bit as odd as you’d expect. As a heavily accented Stormtrooper who clearly recognizes FN-2187, he even gives off some of his trademark suspect swagger beneath a sleek, enormous helmet. Forgive the recorded-screen audio quality, but enjoy:

이 삭제영상 너무웃김ㅌㅋㅌㅌㅌ 아 ㅋㅌㅋㅌㅋㅌ 안에누구잇는거지대쳌ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 예에에 8조 화이팅~~~~~ pic.twitter.com/GlqYqGyn4s — 두석 (@cucumber__2) March 12, 2018

The deleted scene comes courtesy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi home release, available now on Digital HD and beginning March 27th on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and On-Demand. Included with the release is the documentary The Director and The Jedi, as well as a version of the film featuring only John Williams’ score and no dialogue, FX, or background sounds.

Hardy will next be seen in Venom, and maybe as Max Rockatansky again one day down the line. We can only hope.