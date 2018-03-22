Tom Waits curates 76-song career-spanning playlist: Stream

Tom Waits

Tom Waits’ first seven studio albums were reissued in digital formats earlier this month, with CD versions available starting tomorrow. To coincide with their release, Waits has personally curated a 76-song playlist spanning his entire career. Take a listen below via Spotify. The playlist is also available on Apple Music.

The reissues cover 1973’s Closing Time; 1974’s Heart of Saturday Night; 1975’s Nighthawks at the Diner; 1976’s Small Change; 1977’s Foreign Affairs; 1978’s Blue Valentine; and 1980’s Heartattack & Vine. All seven titles — many of which have been long out of print — have been remastered under the supervision of Waits and will also be reissued on hi-quality 180-gram vinyl throughout 2018.

Additionally, for Record Store Day (April 21st) Waits will release his 2006 album Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers and Bastards will be available as individual vinyl pieces for the first time ever.