Tom Waits curates 76-song career-spanning playlist: Stream

Tom Waits’ first seven studio albums were reissued in digital formats earlier this month, with CD versions available starting tomorrow. To coincide with their release, Waits has personally curated a 76-song playlist spanning his entire career. Take a listen below via Spotify. The playlist is also available on Apple Music.
The reissues cover 1973’s Closing Time; 1974’s Heart of Saturday Night; 1975’s Nighthawks at the Diner; 1976’s Small Change; 1977’s Foreign Affairs; 1978’s Blue Valentine; and 1980’s Heartattack & Vine. All seven titles — many of which have been long out of print — have been remastered under the supervision of Waits and will also be reissued on hi-quality 180-gram vinyl throughout 2018.