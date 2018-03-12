Tommy Wiseau’s Joker audition tape is an unnerving mess: Watch

Tommy Wiseau as The Joker

Since the release of The Disaster Artist, real-life meme Tommy Wiseau and his cult favorite film, The Room, have entered the public consciousness more than ever. Wiseau has taken advantage of the newfound fame by campaigning for roles in Stars Wars and James Bond. Now, Nerdist Presents has given him the opportunity to make his case for replacing Joaquin Phoenix in the standalone Joker prequel from Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese.

Dressed in a similar outfit as the iconic Joker portrayed by Heath Ledger, Wiseau uses his unnerving, manic energy to bounce through several famous lines from the Batman villain. He quotes from Ledger’s performance with lines like, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stranger.” He also recalls Jack Nicholson’s Joker by asking, “Have you ever danced in the pale moonlight?”

Toward the end of the clip, Wiseau’s Room co-star, Greg Sestero, steps in as Batman. Watch it below.

In other Wiseau news, he’s teaming up with Sestero for an upcoming movie, Best F(r)iends, and there’s reportedly a 3-D version of The Room in the works.