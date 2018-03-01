Tony Cavalero to play Ozzy Osbourne in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic

Tony Cavalero (left), Ozzy Osbourne (right)

A Mötley Crüe biopic is in the works at Netflix. Entitled The Dirt, the film is based on the band’s best-selling memoir, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine is helming the project. He’ll work with a cast that includes Douglas Booth as Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx; Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as guitarist Mick Mars; Daniel Webber (The Punisher) as frontman Vince Neil; and rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

One of the more integrals moments in the band’s history came in 1984 when they opened for Ozzy Osbourne. As such, the Black Sabbath frontman will appear in the film, portrayed by Tony Cavalero. The 35-year-old Cavalero, who looks eerily similar to a young Osbourne, is known for his role in the recent TV adaptation of School of Rock.

Production is set to begin next week in New Orleans and both Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee are on hand to lend their guidance.