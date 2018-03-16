Tool bassist Justin Chancellor working with Death Grips on their new album

Kindred spirits Tool and Death Grips are both seemingly in the process of recording new music, though time will tell whether the results see the light of day. After years of stops and starts, Tool have apparently entered the studio and tracking for their follow-up to 10,000 Days is “about to begin in earnest.” Death Grips, on the other hand, recently shared a photo of them in the studio with Shrek and Shrek 2 director Andrew Adamson, of all people. Now, in a curious turn of events, the two seem to have crossed paths.

“Working on the new album with Justin Chancellor,” reads a Thursday tweet from Death Grips. Chancellor, if you’re unaware, is the bassist for Tool, not to mention the man who said last June that the band was “about 90%” done writing the new album.

See the tweet, which includes a photo of Chancellor jamming with drummer Zach Hill.

Working on the new album with Justin Chancellor pic.twitter.com/cFMacJ3WiT — Ꭰeath Ꮹrips (@bbpoltergiest) March 15, 2018

Death Grips last released new music in May of 2017 with “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”, which they then followed up with an 11-minute electronic drum solo to promote their 2017 tour. Tool, meanwhile, have two festival appearances lined up this year, with slots at Columbus’ Rock on the Range Music Festival and Somerset, Wisconsin’s Northern Invasion.