Recording process for Tool’s new album is “about to begin in earnest,” confirms band in new statement

Tool in the recording studio

In a new statement posted to Facebook, Tool shared “some major breaking news”: they’ve entered the studio to begin tracking their long-awaited new album.

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying close attention to Tool’s recent actions. Last month, frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he had finished writing words and melodies to all but one track on the new album and would soon be joining his bandmates in the studio to record the music. Last week, guitarist Adam Jones posted a pair of photos from inside the studio, including one with “Evil Joe Barresi,” who previously engineered and mixed 10,000 Days.

The Facebook statement however is the first formal confirmation from the band that the follow-up to 10,000 Days is nearing completing. “After all the years of writing and arranging (and re-arranging) at the band’s loft, I can at this time officially report that the guys have moved into a major studio where the recording process for the next album is about to begin in earnest,” the statement notes. “For the past few days the band members have been getting sonically adjusted to their new surroundings – dialing in the equipment settings and restaurant catering choices – in preparation for [drummer] Danny [Carey] to begin his tracking any time now – perhaps by the time that you read this!

“Pinch yourself if you want, but I have been told that all systems are GO at this point for the upcoming sessions,” the statement adds.

Further updates will be posted to Tool’s social media channels “once the guys get deeper into the recording process.”