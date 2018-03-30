Top 10 Songs of the Month: Rae Sremmurd, Pearl Jam, and Lucy Dacus

Top Songs of March Collage

After a winter-long hibernation, Top Songs of the Month returns on the final Friday of each month to share the songs that we just haven’t been able to shake over the last 30 days. And trust us, March kept our earbuds swamped. Legends returned, the biggest names in rock and roll had something new to say, fresh faces further carved out space for themselves, and hot acts dropped tracks that’ll no doubt still be bumping in our heads come warmer weather.

So, go on. Have a listen.

–Matt Melis

Editorial Director

__________________________________________________________

10. Judas Priest – “Lightning Strike”

Release: From Firepower, available now on Epic

With the release of Firepower bringing Judas Priest’s album count up to a whopping 18, the English heavy metal titans prove that they never lost their grip on their grit, and “Lightning Strike” makes for strong evidence. Brimming with a delectable darkness and raw power, the lead single hits the ear hard and heavy. This results in the track taking on an effortlessly epic life of its own, which is exactly what makes it the ultimate rock and roll cocktail that will keep listeners coming back for round after round. –Lindsay Teske

__________________________________________________________

09. Snail Mail – “Pristine”

Release: From Lush, available 6/8 on Matador

The first single off of upcoming June album Lush, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan tells an insightful, honest story of teen isolation and angst in lilting ballad “Pristine” with straightforward yet poetic lyrics. Jordan’s youthful voice is supported by her trademark punk-inflected yet soft guitar, questioning those who keep her down with queries like “Don’t you like me for me?” and discovering that she loves herself and “Won’t love anyone else”. –Clara Scott

__________________________________________________________

08. Soccer Mommy – “Cool”

Release: From Clean, available now on Fat Possum

Soccer Mommy has proved a smash hit on the indie circuit with her debut album, Clean, a collection of rock ballads and jams that weave interesting stories between catchy guitar-based hooks. “Cool”, the second single from the record, carries its power in the narrative of female badassery sung dreamily by the outfit’s creator, Sophie Allison, telling the story of a man-eating cool-girl while maintaining a danceable chorus. –Clara Scott

__________________________________________________________

07. Jack White – “Over and Over and Over”

Release: From Boarding House Reach, available now on Third Man

Jack White has successfully concocted a masterful melting pot of scuzz and style in “Over and Over and Over”. The standout track from his third solo album, Boarding House Reach, finds its strength in its exploratory nature. The cool and cohesive mashup of textures and tones boldly diversifies White’s existing body of work, yet still makes way for his signature sonic flair to shine through. “Over and Over and Over” was a creative gamble, and White rolled his dice and won big. –Lindsay Teske

__________________________________________________________

06. DJ Khaled – “Top Off” ft. Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé

Release: From Father of Asahd, available April 2018 on We the Best

Features are a catch-22 proposition in hip-hop. Going it alone isn’t in the genre’s DNA, but roll with too many others and those guests can be seen as crutches. And then you have former Terror Squad member DJ Khaled, the anomalous hit-maker whose success stems from knowing exactly who to write with, tap as producer, and pass the mic to, and rarely, if ever, has the hip-hop chess master had better pieces to maneuver than on “Top Off”. With features from Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé, the top may just stay off that Maybach for the rest of 2018. –Matt Melis

__________________________________________________________