TV Party Ep 8: The One With the Drag Race Newbie: On RuPaul and Brooklyn Nine-Nine

It’s a TV party of two this week, as Allison and Clint go it alone to walk the latter through his very first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. What did he think of the show? Will Shantay he stay, or sashay away from the show altogether?

After that, the hosts talk about some exciting TV news, the blurring lines between streaming films and television (in wake of the Cannes ban on Netflix flicks), the finale of American Crime Story, and more. So, slap on your wig, put on your face, and let the podcast play!

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Podchaser

Timestamps:

6:04 – TV News: Monty Python headed to Netflix, Margot Robbie’s women-led Shakespeare series

This Week in TV:

15:30 – Consensus: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Premiere (VH1)

39:23 – Clint: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, “Safe House” (FOX)

42:36 – Allison: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “Alone” (FX)

56:30 – Last Week, This Week: “A History of Women’s Pain” (feat. Laurie Metcalf) on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

58:52 – Clint: Dark Corporate Synergy of the Week: Good Girls shop at Superstore’s Cloud 9 (NBC)

1:01:13 – Allison: Natural 20 of the Week: Constantine’s D&D Campaign on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)

Next Week on TV:

1:08:50 – Allison: Barry (HBO), The Terror (AMC)

1:11:34 – Clint: Trust (FX)

1:14:47 – Discovery Special of the Week: The Curse of Civil War Gold (History)