TV Party On Jessica Jones Season Two, That Scary Episode of The X-Files, and Neal McDonough’s Javier Bardem Wig

Hot off the heels of TV Party’s induction of Jessica Jones‘ Kilgrave into the Hall of Faces last week, our intrepid hosts (Allison, Clint, Kate Kulzick of The Televerse) dig into season two of Marvel’s Jessica Jones! Does it hold up to the show’s stellar first season? How does JJ fare in David Tennant’s absence? Take a listen and find out!

Along the way, our caffeine-deprived heroes discuss everything from Neal McDonough’s fabulous Javier Bardem wig on Legends of Tomorrow, to the nightmare fuel provided by last week’s X-Files, to the nuanced discussion on racial bias in dating held by Grown-ish.

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Podchaser

Timestamps:

This Week in TV:

2:37 – Consensus: Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Netflix)

18:47 – Clint: Grown-ish, “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” (Freeform)

22:42 – Kate: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “No Country for Old Dads” (CW)

29:58 – Allison: Atlanta, “Sportin’ Waves” (FX)

34:41 – Last Week This Week: “Hamilton Polka” and Weird Al/LMM on Fallon (NBC)

41:30 – Drag Race Drop-In: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 (VH1)

49:48 – TV News: BBC’s His Dark Materials miniseries announcement, Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

55:32 – Clint: I Know That Guy! of the Week – Nailed It! (Netflix)

57:39 – Kate: Nightmare Fuel of the Week – Mr. Chuckleteeth from The X-Files, “Familiar” (FOX)

59:47 – Allison: Wig of the Week – Damien Darhk’s Javier Bardem Wig from Legends of Tomorrow (CW)

Next Week on TV:

1:01:59 – Allison: Rise premiere (NBC)

1:03:32 – Kate: The return of Bob’s Burgers (FOX), The Flash, “Run, Iris, Run” (CW)

1:05:31 – Clint: Brooklyn Nine-Nine spring premiere, “Safe House” (FOX)

1:07:23 – Discovery Special of the Week: Mysteries at the Museum, “Million Dollar Dinner, Thing in the Woods and Cornstalk Colonel” (Travel Channel)

1:10:45 – Spoiler Chat: Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2 (up to episode 7)