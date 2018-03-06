TV Party: “The One With the Awards Season Pageantry”: On the Oscars, Atlanta, and The Bachelor Finale

Jordan Peele, 90th Annual Academy Awards, ABC

Hot off the heels of this year’s Oscars, Allison and Clint are joined by The AV Club‘s Caroline Siede and Consequence of Sound Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer to talk about the highs, lows, and hard-won jet skis of the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Was Jimmy Kimmel the right host for the night? Did the right movies win? What movies should have been nominated in the first place?

The hosts also dig into socially-conscious documentary theater with HBO’s Notes from the Field, speculate on the last-minute rescheduling of Paramount’s Heathers reboot, and more!

Timestamps:

This Week in TV:

01:25 – Consensus: The 90th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony (ABC)

32:30 – Caroline: Waco, “Day 51” (Paramount Network)

34:18 – Dominick: Atlanta, “Alligator Man” (FX)

37:01 – Allison: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “Descent” (FX)

38:59 – Clint: Notes from the Field (HBO)

Reboot Report:

42:46 – Paramount Network Pushing Back the Heathers Reboot (Paramount Network)

47:04 – Drag Race Drop Zone (RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 (VH1))

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

49:20 – Clint: Drunken Karaoke Wham! Cover of the Week – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)

51:07 – Caroline: Best Example of How Chadwick Boseman Is Becoming T’Challa in Real Life of the Week – Oscars red carpet coverage (ABC)

52:58 – Dom: Best Extremely Uncomfortable Fake Honesty of the Week: American Crime Story (FX)

55:34 – Allison: Best Boilerplate Interrogation Scene That’s Secretly Amazing Because It Features Bill Camp: The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Next Week on TV:

57:53 – Allison: Collateral (Netflix), Jessica Jones (Netflix)

59:39 – Caroline: The Bachelor finale (ABC)

1:00:38 – Dom: OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession (Fox)

1:02:20 – Clint: Hard Sun (Hulu)

Discovery Special of the Week:

01:03:07 – Gold Rush: White Water, “The Graboid” (Discovery)