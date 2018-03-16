Twin Shadow details new album, Caer, shares “Brace” featuring Rainsford: Stream

Twin Shadow "Brace"

Twin Shadow will return with his fourth full-length effort, Caer, on April 27th via Warner Bros. Records/Reprise. He’s now revealed the details of the release as well as a new track called “Brace”.

Caer follows 2015’s Eclipse and marks the first Twin Shadow album since the band’s 2015 tour bus crash and George Lewis Jr.’s subsequent reconstructive hand surgery. Lewis Jr. explains in a press release that the record is about having “to take a fall to essentially get to the next phase of my life.”

That theme is expressed explicitly in “Brace”, which features Rainsford. The song is a bright and relatively minimalistic composition built on choral samples and some pretty piano work. “Sometimes we brace/ And then fall,” Lewis Jr. sings on the hook. “Sometimes we don’t feel right / Sometimes we don’t fall at all .”

Take a listen via the lyrics video below.

“Brace” follows “Little Woman” and “Saturdays”, the latter of which features HAIM. Twin Shadow has unveiled the rest of the Caer tracklist as well as the album art, which you can view below.

Caer Artwork:

Caer Tracklist:

01. Brace

02. Saturdays

03. Sympathy

04. 18 Years

05. Little Woman

06. When You’re Wrong

07. Twins Theme

08. Littlest Things

09. Too Many Colors

10. Rust

11. Obvious People

12. Runaway

13. Bombs Away

Twin Shadow’s upcoming tour itinerary has also been expanded, including more dates with Beck and alt-J. Find the full docket below.

Twin Shadow 2018 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Conference

04/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay ^

04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe #

04/24 – Eugene, OR @ Double Tee Concerts ^

04/25 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

04/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall #

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

06/24 – Monterrey Nuevo León, MX @ Auditorio Banamex ^

06/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center ^

* = w/ Beck

^ = w/ alt-J

# = w/ Yuno