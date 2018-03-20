Twitch to stream Mister Rogers Neighborhood marathon in honor of Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday

Mister Rogers, by Fotos International

The 50th anniversary of educational children’s series Mister Rogers Neighborhood is bringing with it a whole host of retrospectives, from a SXSW-premiering documentary to a forthcoming biopic starring Tom Hanks to a whole host of appreciative essays (read ours here). Now, to celebrate the 90th birthday of Fred Rogers, live streaming video platform Twitch will be airing all 856 episodes of the show.

It begins at 1 p.m. ET today, when people can watch 90 of the most popular episodes on Twitch.tv/misterrogers. Once those have aired, the platform will begin its playback of each and every episode. As Rolling Stone notes, this isn’t the first time Twitch has paid homage to a bygone institution—they previously aired marathons of both Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.