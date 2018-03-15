Upstream Music Fest + Summit reveals 2018 lineup, including Consequence of Sound showcase

Upstream Music Fest + Summit returns to Seattle’s Pioneer Square from June 1st-3rd, 2018 featuring an expanded main stage experience and intimate club showcases carefully selected by Consequence of Sound and other guest curators who represent the best of regional and national tastemakers.

The main stage lineup includes The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker, Miguel, Cut Copy, Little Dragon, Hot Snakes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Zola Jesus, SuperDuperKyle, and Tacocat.

For our personal showcase, Consequence of Sound is excited to welcome Chicago rapper Smino and R&B goddess Jean Deaux, plus Seattle slacker-rock band Great Grandpa and Portland indie rockers Strange Ranger.

Other guest curators include Krist Novoselic of Nirvana; Sub Pop Records; Barsuk Records; and Seattle public radio station KEXP. Check out the full artist lineup below, and stay tuned for additional details, including performance dates and venue placements.

Tickets to the Upstream Music Fest + Summit are now available and can be purchased here.