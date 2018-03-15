Vince Staples refunds “Get the Fuck Off My Dick” GoFundMe contributions, donates money to Michelle Obama Library

Vince Staples, photo by Nina Corcoran

Vince Staples had a little fun last week when he called out the “robot video game beats” who criticize him to “get off of my dick, or fund my lifestyle” via a GoFundMe campaign. Staples sought to raise $2 million, but revealed a few days later that it was all a publicity stunt in advance of a new song, aptly titled “Get the Fuck Off My Dick”.

Last night, Staples took to Twitter to announce that he’d not only be refunding all the donations, but personally matching and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in the rapper’s home city of Long Beach, California.

“I expect to hear no further slander,” he writes cheekily, because lord knows the kinds of people who would donate money for a rapper to “shut the fuck up forever” probably won’t be thrilled by his choice of charity. Naturally, Staples takes a little dig at his critics at the end of the tweet. Read the full tweets below.

Seeing as we clearly won’t reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am cancelling the gofundme and refunding all the little people with big voices. I expect to hear no further slander. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

I am also personally matching the donations made and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama library of Norf Long Beach… in honor of you citch ass niggas. I love you all, good day. #gtfomd — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

Staples was recently featured on Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack, and will be touring the festival circuit this year support of last year’s Big Fish Theory, one of the best albums of 2017.