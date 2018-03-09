Vince Staples unleashes new song “Get the Fuck Off My Dick”: Stream

Vince Staples, photo by Killian Young

Vince Staples made headlines on Wednesday when he launched a GoFundMe to raise $2 million for him to “shut the fuck up forever.” It turns out the campaign was merely part of a publicity stunt, as the Long Beach, California rapper has released a new song, “Get the Fuck Off My Dick”. Take a listen below.

The track’s title comes directly from the video Staples released alongside the GoFundMe page, in which he challenges critics of his performances and “robot video game beats” to put up or shut up.

“You can decide to donate to the cause of 2 million dollars, which will allow me to shut the fuck up forever and you will never hear from me again,” Staples says. “No songs, no interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my dick, or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours.

Last June, Staples released Big Fish Theory, one of the best albums of 2017. Check out the GoFundMe video below.