Violent Femmes announce 2018 US summer tour dates

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes will spend part of their summer playing shows across the US.

The reunited alt-rockers’ new tour dates span most of the month of June and feature stops in cities like Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, and San Diego. An appearance at this year’s Arroyo Seco Weekend (alongside Jack White, Neil Young, and Robert Plant) in Pasadena, California is also on the itinerary.

These new headlining shows follow Violent Femmes’ 2017 live album, 2 Mics & the Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America, as well as 2016’s We Can Do Anything, their first full-length of original material in over a decade.

Find the full schedule down below, and grab tickets here.

Violent Femmes 2018 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Botanic Gardens *

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden #

06/14 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

06/16 – Portland, OR @ Portland Zoo Amphitheatre #

06/17 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo #

06/20 – Reno, NV @ Cargo #

06/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery ^

06/22 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

* = w/ Dirty Femmes

# = w/ Ava Mendoza

^ = w/ Atwin Batish

% = w/ Blaise Garza, John Sparrow

Revisit We Can Do Anything single “Memory”: