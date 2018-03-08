We now have visual confirmation of Tool in the studio, recording their new album

Tool

Understandably, unless it’s in their physical possession, fans of Tool are dubious of any update regarding the band’s long-awaited new album. But recent developments suggest the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is as close to reality as ever. Last month, frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he had finished writing words and melodies to all but one track on the new album and would soon be joining his bandmates in the studio to record the music. Guitarist Adam Jones subsequently confirmed the band would begin recording in March. Well, it’s March and he band is, in fact, in the studio.

On Tuesday, Jones shared a very brief video from inside a studio, writing as a caption, “Day 1 📀”. In a second Instagram posting, he confirmed that the band had reunited with “Evil Joe Barresi,” who previously engineered and mixed 10,000 Days. “Our first choice was Phil Spector – but he has other conflicting work obligations,” Jones quipped.

~ Day 1 📀 A post shared by Adam Jones (@adamjones_tv) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

Tool have a little over a month of recording time before Keenan is scheduled to hit the road and tour with his other band, A Perfect Circle. Tool also have a pair of scheduled performances — specifically, festival appearances at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio and Northern Invasion in Somerset, Wisconsin — both of which are scheduled for May.