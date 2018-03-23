Wes Anderson releases Isle of Dogs soundtrack, featuring score from Alexandre Desplat: Stream

Isle of Dogs Soundtrack

Wes Anderson’s latest stop-motion masterpiece, Isle of Dogs, hits theaters today. Simultaneously, the anticipated film’s official soundtrack is also out in the wild. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The movie’s original score comes from Alexandre Desplat, who just took home Academy gold for his work on The Shape of Water. The French composer’s first Oscar came from his previous Anderson collaboration, The Grand Budapest Hotel. Isle of Dogs marks his fourth score for the director, a partnership that has also included Fantastic Mr. Fox and Moonrise Kingdom.

Also included on the OST are songs from Akira Kurosawa’s classic Japanese tales Seven Samurai and Drunken Angel; the Toho Symphony Orchestra recorded a new version of Seven Samurai’s “Kanbei & Katsushiro — Kikuchiyo’s Mambo” specifically as a nod to Kurosawa. The soundtrack is rounded out by selections from The West Cost Pop Art Experimental Band (1966’s “I Won’t Hurt You”) and The Sauter-Finegan Orchestra (1952’s “Midnight Sleighride”).

