Wet return with new single “There’s a Reason”: Stream

Wet, photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been two years since Wet dropped their well-received debut, Don’t You. Since the release, we haven’t heard much from the CoSigned synthpop outfit, save for a pair of tracks shared later in 2016 and a guest spot on Rostam’s Half-Light. They’re back today, however, with the first single from their forthcoming sophomore record, “There’s a Reason”.

The song finds a more confident Wet, the watery heartbreak of Don’t You replaced with a lush positivity. “There’s a Reason” is undoubtedly the band’s brightest sounding effort to date, full of bubbly flutes and a buoyant rhythm. “And I’ll wait for the rest of our lives/ With the answer just out of sight,” sings Kelly Zutrau on the bridge. “There’s a reason you’re by my side.”

A press release says the track was produced by the band’s own Joseph Valle alongside Andrew Sarlo. The band’s third member, Marty Sulkow, is not mentioned. Whether it’s as a duo or a trio, Wet will reveal more information about their yet-untitled sophomore album in the coming weeks.

Take a listen to “There’s a Reason” below.

Wet have also revealed a 14-date headlining tour, The band promises to debut more new music on the trek, so check out the full itinerary below.

Wet 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda *

05/16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

05/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever *

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

06/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

* = w/ Inc. No World