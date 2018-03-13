Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour returns with Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, and more

Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson, photo by Joshua Timmermans

Willie Nelson recently canceled several tour dates after coming down with the flu. The 84-year-old country music legend appears to be on the mend, as he’s just announced plans for his second annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The first leg spans nine dates, kicking off May 25th in Raleigh, North Carolina. Further stops are scheduled in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Dallas before concluding on July 1st in The Woodlands, Texas.

Artists joining Nelson on the road include a rotating cast of Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lukas + Promise of the Real.

Each show will also feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans.

Tickets go on sale beginning March 16th via the festival’s website (you can also grab them here). Check out the individual lineups for each city below. More artists and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the tour’s kickoff, Nelson will release his new studio album, Last Man Standing, on April 27th.

05/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

05/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

06/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPherson

06/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

06/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

06/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

07/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid