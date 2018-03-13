Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour returns with Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, and more

Willie Nelson recently canceled several tour dates after coming down with the flu. The 84-year-old country music legend appears to be on the mend, as he’s just announced plans for his second annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The first leg spans nine dates, kicking off May 25th in Raleigh, North Carolina. Further stops are scheduled in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Dallas before concluding on July 1st in The Woodlands, Texas.
Artists joining Nelson on the road include a rotating cast of Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lukas + Promise of the Real.
Each show will also feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans.
Tickets go on sale beginning March 16th via the festival’s website (you can also grab them here). Check out the individual lineups for each city below. More artists and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ahead of the tour’s kickoff, Nelson will release his new studio album, Last Man Standing, on April 27th.
05/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Alison Krauss
Delta Rae
05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
05/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
06/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
JD McPherson
06/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
06/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
06/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Ryan Bingham
The Head and the Heart
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
07/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid