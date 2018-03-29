Win a Ready Player One Prize Pack, Including 4DX Theater Tickets

Ready Player One Prize Pack with 4DX Passes

Ready Player One is all about getting into the game. In theaters now, Steven Spielberg’s latest visual feast finds Tye Sheridan’s Wade battling through the digital world of the OASIS as his avatar, Parzival. What better way to experience such an immersive film than with the most advanced cinema technology around, 4DX?

4DX theaters provide moviegoers with an unparalleled, multi-sensory viewing experience. As audiences sit in seats that pitch and rumble with the action on screen, wind rushes past their faces, as if they’re really driving through the hyper-speed racetracks of the OASIS. The weather literally pops off the screen as rain splashes your skin, fog rolls in, and lightning flashes. Even scents fill the auditorium as the characters encounter different environments.

There’s simply no more fitting way to watch Ready Player One than in a fully equipped 4DX theater, and we’re going to prove it to you. We’re giving away one (1) pair of 4DX movie passes so you can check out the ultimate Ready Player One viewing experience. What’s more, we’re going to make sure you take some of the action home with you with a Ready Player One prize pack that includes five (5) Funko Pop! figures, two (2) T-shirts, a hat, a backpack, and the original Ready Player One novel by Ernest Cline.

4DX theaters are currently featured in 10 locations across the US:

Regal Union Square Stadium 14 (New York, NY)

Regal’s E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (New York, NY)

Regal L.A. Live Barco Innovation Center (Los Angeles, CA)

Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX (Orlando, FL)

Regal Meridian 16 (Seattle, WA)

Regal Gallery Place 14 (Washington, DC)

Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema (Chicago, IL)

CGV Buena Park (Orange County, CA)

Cinépolis Pico Rivera (Los Angeles, CA)

Cinépolis Vista (San Diego, CA)