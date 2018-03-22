Win Tickets to KAABOO Del Mar 2018

KAABOO Del Mar revealed its 2018 lineup today, and it’s without a doubt one of the most eclectic and star-studded bills of the season. Set for September 14th-16th at Del Mar, California’s Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, the festival’s mix of music and comedy giants is sure to make it one for the ages.

Where else can you get rock heroes Foo Fights, pop superstar Katy Perry, the iconic Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, and radio smashes Imagine Dragons all on one bill? That’s not to mention N.E.R.D., Incubus, Alice in Chains, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol, Melissa Etheridge, Cake, Earth Wind & Fire, Post Malone, Candlebox, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel, The Wailers, The Zombies, The All-American Rejects, Everclear, Kool & The Gang, and The English Beat just to name a few!

Plus, big ticket comedians like Pauly Shore (!!), Craig Ferguson, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Pete Holmes, and Nikki Glasser are also set to appear.

The mix of legends and modern stars KAABOO has pulled together is just unmatched, so this is one fest you’re not going to want to miss. And we’re going to make sure you don’t by giving away one (1) pair of GA Hang Loose passes to the 2018 event. To enter, simply fill out the widget below (note if you don’t see the widget below, click here). You can also purchase tickets here.

