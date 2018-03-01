Win tickets to SunFest 2018

Nothing sums up summer better than sun, oceans, and music festivals. West Palm Beach, Florida’s SunFest brings all that together for four days of eclectic concerts all set along the scenic Flagler Drive waterfront. Taking place May3rd through 6th, this year’s event promises 50 bands to please any music fan’s taste.

Headliners include Billy Idol, Girl Talk, Logic, Incubus, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Zedd, Rae Sremmurd, 311, Sublime with Rome, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. And that’s just the top of the bill: Living Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Cake, Third Eye Blind, DNCE, SOJA, Grouplove, Toots and the Maytals, KC and the Sunshine Band, Sir Sly, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sremmlife Crew’s Bobo Swae and Riff 3x, and more are all slated to appear.

