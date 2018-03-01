Win VIP passes to The National’s Homecoming Festival

The National are coming home to Cincinnati. On April 28th and 29th, the band will throw their Homecoming Festival in association with MusicNOW.

Set in Smale Park, the event will find The National headlining both nights, including performing their classic Boxer in full on Sunday. Also appearing are Father John Misty, Feist, Future Islands, The Breeders, Lord Huron, Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, Alvvays, Big Thief, Mouse on Mars, Spank Rock, Lisa Hannigan, and others.

The Boxer performance alone makes this a special festival (it will mark only the second time the band has played the album in its entirety), and that supporting bill only adds to the greatness. The only way to make it all better would be if you could see it from the VIP section — which we can actually help with. We’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP passes to Homecoming, and all you have to do to enter is fill out the widget below. Note: If you don’t see the widget below, you can access it here.

