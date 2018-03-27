Yes announce 50th anniversary tour dates

Veteran prog-rock outfit Yes will mark their 50th anniversary by embarking on a US tour this summer.
The 34-date outing kicks off in early June with a pair of dates in St. Charles, Illinois. The band also plays shows in cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Orlando before wrapping up the tour in Atlanta on July 28th. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th. You can also grab them here.
The current Yes lineup consists of longtime guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, along with keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, and vocalist Jon Davidson. They’re not to be confused with the other live incarnation of Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, who are currently performing together under the banner Yes featuring ARW.
Yes 2018 Tour Dates:
06/05 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
06/06 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
06/08 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Ballroom
06/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
06/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
06/13 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena
06/14 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
06/16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Spectrum Amphitheater
06/17 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre
06/20 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
06/22 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Casino Hall
06/23 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Hotel & Casino
06/24 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino
06/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium
06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/30 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
07/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
07/06 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
07/07 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
07/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
07/11 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
07/14 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino
07/15 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
07/17 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley
07/18 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
07/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
07/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall