Yes announce 50th anniversary tour dates

Yes featuring Geoff Downes, Steve Howe, Alan White, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, photo by Glenn Gottlieb

Veteran prog-rock outfit Yes will mark their 50th anniversary by embarking on a US tour this summer.

The 34-date outing kicks off in early June with a pair of dates in St. Charles, Illinois. The band also plays shows in cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Orlando before wrapping up the tour in Atlanta on July 28th. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th. You can also grab them here.

The current Yes lineup consists of longtime guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, along with keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, and vocalist Jon Davidson. They’re not to be confused with the other live incarnation of Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, who are currently performing together under the banner Yes featuring ARW.

Yes 2018 Tour Dates:

06/05 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

06/06 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

06/08 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Ballroom

06/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/13 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

06/14 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

06/16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Spectrum Amphitheater

06/17 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre

06/20 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

06/22 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Casino Hall

06/23 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Hotel & Casino

06/24 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino

06/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/30 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

07/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

07/06 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

07/07 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

07/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

07/11 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

07/14 – Atlanta City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino

07/15 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

07/17 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley

07/18 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

07/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

07/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall