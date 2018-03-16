Yo La Tengo return with new album There’s a Riot Going On: Stream

Yo La Tengo, photo by GODLIS

Yo La Tengo return today with their new album, There’s a Riot Going On. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

Due out via Matador Records, the 15-track collection follows 2015’s Stuff Like That There, but is technically their first full-length featuring entirely new material since 2013’s Fade. If its title seems to ring a bell, that was the indie rock outfit’s intention.

“In 1971, when the nation appeared to be on the brink of violently coming apart, Sly and the Family Stone released There’s a Riot Goin’ On, an album of dark, brooding energy,” reads a press statement. “Now, under similar circumstances, Yo La Tengo have issued a record with the same name but with a different force, an album that proposes an alternative to anger and despair.”

In an interview with Stereogum the band’s bassist/vocalist James McNew described how the self-produced LP came together “accidentally”:

“In 2015 — the Pro Tools/Avid corporation are constantly upgrading their software and finally upgraded it so the audio interface we’ve been using since 2003 was now obsolete. So we were forced to get a new piece of gear and I didn’t know how to use it. I would mic up things in our practice room and trick Ira and Georgia into playing. Luckily, I saved some of that stuff. One of those days turned into “She May, She Might” for sure. Eventually I got to the point where I could get work done. Then we did a pretty big movie soundtrack project around the end of 2016, was that when we finished that?”

To support the record, Yo La Tengo will kick off a three-month tour of North America and Europe beginning March 28th. Find their full itinerary here.

There’s a Riot Going On Artwork:

There’s a Riot Going On Tracklist:

01. You Are Here

02. Shades of Blue

03. She May, She Might

04. For You Too

05. Ashes

06. Polynesia #1

07. Dream Dream Away

08. Shortwave

09. Above the Sound

10. Let’s Do It Wrong

11. What Chance Have I Got

12. Esportes Casual

13. Forever

14. Out of the Pool

15. Here You Are