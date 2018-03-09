Young Fathers unveil new album, Cocoa Sugar: Stream

Young Fathers, photo by Julia Nonii

Young Fathers return today with their new album, Cocoa Sugar. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

The 12-track collection marks the third full-length from the Scottish outfit, following 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too and 2014’s Mercury Prize-winning Dead. The Ninja Tune release also comes after Young Fathers’ contribution to the excellent soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting last year, including “Only God Knows”, which director Danny Boyle called the “heartbeat for the film.”

Cocoa Sugar was written and recorded throughout most of 2017 in Young Fathers’ basement studio. It’s said to be “without doubt their most confident and complete statement to date.”

Cocoa Sugar Artwork:

Cocoa Sugar Tracklist:

01. See How

02. Fee Fi

03. In My View

04. Turn

05. Lord

06. Tremolo

07. Wow

08. Border Girl

09. Holy Ghost

10. Wire

11. Toy

12. Picking You