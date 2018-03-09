Young Fathers unveil new album, Cocoa Sugar: Stream

Young Fathers return today with their new album, Cocoa Sugar. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.
The 12-track collection marks the third full-length from the Scottish outfit, following 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too and 2014’s Mercury Prize-winning Dead. The Ninja Tune release also comes after Young Fathers’ contribution to the excellent soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting last year, including “Only God Knows”, which director Danny Boyle called the “heartbeat for the film.”
Cocoa Sugar was written and recorded throughout most of 2017 in Young Fathers’ basement studio. It’s said to be “without doubt their most confident and complete statement to date.”
Cocoa Sugar Artwork:
Cocoa Sugar Tracklist:
01. See How
02. Fee Fi
03. In My View
04. Turn
05. Lord
06. Tremolo
07. Wow
08. Border Girl
09. Holy Ghost
10. Wire
11. Toy
12. Picking You