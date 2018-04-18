2,000 Miles From Indio: A Couchella Roundtable Review

Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that offers a backstage pass to the world of live music! With the first weekend of Coachella in the rearview mirror, host Lior Phillips is joined by publisher and founder Alex Young, as well as host of The Morning AMp on Vocalo radio, Jill Hopkins, to discuss Beyoncé‘s life-changing headlining set—and all the other highlights, too.

Lior and the expert panel chat about their own Coachella experiences, binging on Couchella this weekend from home, Cardi B’s twerkfest, and more Beyoncé. The group also take on big festival season topics such as the state of the livestream, trending away from rock headliners, holograms, and the value of a surprise guest.

