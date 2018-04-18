A Labyrinth stage musical is in the works

David Bowie in Labyrinth

In less than two weeks, the beloved 1986 Jim Henson film Labyrinth is returning to select nationwide theaters for a special three-day run. In anticipation, Brian Henson, who now heads his father’s company, spoke to Forbes about remastering the film, working with David Bowie, and the previously teased sequel. In the process, he also revealed that there’s a Labyrinth musical stage production in the works.

“We are working on a theatrical adaptation of the original movie for the stage,” Henson stated. “Not necessarily Broadway, it could be for London’s West End, but it will be a stage show, a big theatrical version. It’s very exciting.”

As for the sequel, Henson didn’t have a concrete update to share. “I can say we are still excited about it but the process moves very slowly and very carefully,” he said. “We’re still excited about the idea of a sequel, we are working on something but nothing that’s close enough to say it’s about to be in pre-production or anything like that.”

Labyrinth will be shown in theaters on April 29th, May 1st, and May 2nd. Screenings will feature bonus footage, and fans are encouraged to attend in costume. Tickets are available here.

In the meantime, revisit the trailer below.