A Perfect Circle adds new dates to 2018 world tour

A Perfect Circle, photo by Tim Cadiente

A Perfect Circle wrapped up the first leg of their 2018 tour with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. They won’t stay off the road for long, however, as they’ve just confirmed a bevy of new dates in both North America and Europe scheduled for later this year.

The 11-city North American leg kicks off October 20th in Salt Lake City and also includes dates at the famed Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; The Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC; and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Come December, they’ll head across the Atlantic for shows in the UK, Scotland, and Europe.

A Perfect Circle is touring in support of Eat the Elephant, the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2004’s Emotive and their first record since reuniting in 2010. Check out their complete tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Between A Perfect Circle’s upcoming dates, singer Maynard James Keenan will *hopefully* put the finishing touches on Tool’s own long-awaited new album, while guitarist James Iha is set to reunite with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin for an extensive tour.

A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/15 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/16 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ BFD at Starplex Pavilion

06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northridge Festival

06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/06 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Scotland Glasgow Academy

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

12/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena Pavilion

12/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

12/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg

12/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

12/16 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

12/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/19 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica