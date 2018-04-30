A Perfect Circle announce “hologram” version of Eat the Elephant

A Perfect Circle's Hologram Album

A Perfect Circle have today announced a deluxe box set version of their recently released comeback album, Eat the Elephant. In addition to the paraphernalia one might expect in such a collection — a vinyl, CD, download card, and even a custom deck of cards featuring the band members — the box contains a very unique way to listen to the effort in the form of what’s being dubbed “the world’s first hologram album.”

The full-length visual recreation of Eat the Elephant was directed by Patti Smith documentarian Steven Sebring (Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band, Dream of Life). Over 58 minutes, Sebring follows the 12-track effort’s arc through the eyes of a young girl. To experience it, you have to download an app using the included code and place an upside-down prism on top of your phone.

Essentially what you’re witnessing is the mirrors of the prism reflecting images on your phone to create a relatively 3D video. In other words, we’ve really started to lower our expectations of what a “hologram” is.

“Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream,” said Sebring in a statement. “Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”

You can see what the hologram and box set look like by watching the unboxing video below. Purchase your own via APC’s web store. For a truer 3D experience, you can catch the band live on their world tour, the dates of which are here.