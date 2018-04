A Perfect Circle on Kimmel

On the heels of their appearance at Coachella, A Perfect Circle stuck around in LA this week for a rare television performance in support of their newly released comeback album, Eat the Elephant. On Monday night, the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and delivered rousing renditions of “TalkTalk” and “So Long, And Thanks for All the Fish”. Catch the replay below.

Earlier this week, A Perfect Circle confirmed new tour dates stretching into mid-December. Find the full list of dates here.