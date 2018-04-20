A Perfect Circle release their first album in 14 years, Eat the Elephant: Stream

A Perfect Circle

It’s been 14 years, but fans finally have a new A Perfect Circle record to behold. The band has today released Eat the Elephant, their long-awaited follow-up to 2004’s Emotive and first record since reuniting in 2010. Listen to the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

For the 12-track effort, frontman Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel were joined by guitarist James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins), drummer Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine), and bassist Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Production duties were handled by Dave Sardy (Incubus, ZZ Top), marking the first time APC worked with an outside producer. Announced back in February, Eat the Elephant was previewed with the singles “TalkTalk”, “Disillusioned”, and “So Long and Thanks for All the Fish”.

In our review for the album, Consequence of Sound’s Tyler Clark said Keenan’s social criticism was as sharp as ever. “Essential for fans and sporadically thrilling for newcomers, Eat the Elephant is the kind of reunion record that most bands would kill for,” Clark wrote. “While it doesn’t court the same kind of controversy as the band’s previous political statements, it rewards multiple listens enough to overcome the vast majority of its shortcomings. If you’ve ever been angry and tired of being angry at the same time, this one’s for you.”

Listen to the album in full below.

Eat the Elephant Artwork:

Eat the Elephant Tracklist:

01. Eat the Elephant

02. Disillusioned

03. Contrarian

04. The Doomed

05. So Long, And Thanks For All the Fish

06. TalkTalk

07. By and Down the River

08. Delicious

09. DLB

10. Hourglass

11. Feathers

12. Get the Lead Out

A Perfect Circle recently embarked on an expansive tour, and you can grab tickets here.