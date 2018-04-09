A Place to Bury Strangers unveil driving new single “Frustrated Operator”: Stream

A Place to Bury Strangers, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Next week, New York’s A Place to Bury Strangers will return with a new album titled Pinned. The 12-track effort, the experimental rockers’ fifth overall, is being teased today with a new song, “Frustrated Operator”.

Dark yet driving, “Frustrated Operator” follows January’s “Never Coming Back” single. It also comes packaged with a Sophie Kadow-directed music video featuring woozy and prismatic footage.

Check it out below.

Pinned, the follow-up to 2015’s Transfixiation, arrives Friday, April 13th. In support, the band will kick off an expansive world tour the night before. Find that full itinerary here.