A Place to Bury Strangers unveil driving new single “Frustrated Operator”: Stream

Another taste of the rockers' forthcoming fifth album, Pinned

on April 09, 2018, 11:47am
A Place to Bury Strangers, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Next week, New York’s A Place to Bury Strangers will return with a new album titled Pinned. The 12-track effort, the experimental rockers’ fifth overall, is being teased today with a new song, “Frustrated Operator”.

Dark yet driving, “Frustrated Operator” follows January’s “Never Coming Back” single. It also comes packaged with a Sophie Kadow-directed music video featuring woozy and prismatic footage.

Check it out below.

Pinned, the follow-up to 2015’s Transfixiation, arrives Friday, April 13th. In support, the band will kick off an expansive world tour the night before. Find that full itinerary here.

