ABBA reunite for new music, hologram tour

ABBA to release new music, tour as holograms

For the first time in 35 years, the founding members of ABBA have recorded new music together

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” the band announced in a statement on Friday. “So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

One of the new songs, “I Have Faith In You”, will be debuted in December as part of a TV broadcast featuring “digital” versions of the group members. Afterwards, these “avatars” will embark on a world tour.

This is a developing story…