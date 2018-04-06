Ad-Rock remixes Spoon’s “Can I Sit Next To You”: Stream

Spoon are scheduled to hit the road again beginning next month. The tour, which comes in support of last year’s Hot Thoughts album, features European dates as well as a co-headlining stint with Grizzly Bear. Ahead of these shows, the Austin indie rockers have shared a new remix today.
The rework is of the Hot Thoughts single “Can I Sit Next To You” and is helmed by none other than Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock. Hear the thumping, loopy update below via Apple Music or Spotify.
In anticipation of the tour, Spoon have also curated a special Spotify playlist called “Songs I Wanna Hear Grizzly Bear Play,” which is exactly what it sounds like. It features original tracks by Warpaint, ESG, Metronomy, Bee Gees, and AC/DC.
For every ticket sold, $1 will go to PLUS1 in support of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’s mission to prevent gun violence and build safer communities.