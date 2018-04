Adele watches Beyoncé's Coachella performances

Like many of us, Adele stayed up late to witness Beychella. The self-described Beyoncé super fan posted a series of real-time reaction videos in which she dances along in her living room. Watch below.

Beyoncé’s historic Coachella headlining performance featured a reunion of Destiny’s Child plus surprise appearances from JAY-Z and Solange. You can watch video and see the full setlist here.

Mood 1 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT