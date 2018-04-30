Adventures and antics await Adam Driver in new trailer for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote: Watch

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer

Despite being beset by countless production delays, Terry Gilliam’s satirical cinematic reimagining of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra’s masterpiece Don Quixote will finally see the light of day at the 2018 Cannes Festival next month.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote follows former film student/current advertising executive Toby (Adam Driver) as he befriends a man (Jonathan Pryce) who’s totally convinced he is the real and true Don Quixote. Pryce’s character believes Toby to be Sancho, Quixote’s fictional squire and sidekick, and together, they find themselves tangled up in adventures, exploits, and more than a few duels.

We saw the first trailer last month; now, a second one has surfaced ahead of the film’s Cannes premiere, and it’s full of more silly, fantastical antics. Check it out below.

Here’s the full, longer synopsis of the movie, which also stars Stellan Skarsgård and Olga Kurylenko:

Once upon a time, Toby was an idealistic young film student. His great achievement, a lyrical re-working of the Don Quixote story set in a quaint old Spanish village. But that was then; these days he is a jaded, arrogant and over-sexed commercials director. Money and glamour have derailed him, and now he juggles his boss’s wife Jacqui, a biblical storm and his own ego as he tries to complete a new commercial shoot in Spain. Until a mysterious Gypsy approaches him with an ancient copy of Toby’s student film: Toby is moved and sets off to find the little village where he made his primary opus all those years ago. To Toby’s horror, his little film has had a terrible effect on the sleepy village; Angelica, the young girl who was innocence personified, now works as a high class call-girl, and the old man who played Quixote has now gone completely mad, believing he really is the ‘Knight of the Mournful Countenance’. A series of accidents leads to a fire that threatens to destroy the village. The police come for Toby, but he is ‘rescued’ by the deluded old man, who, mistaking him for his loyal squire Sancho, leads Toby away into the countryside on the quest for his perfect lady, Dulcinea. On their quest, Toby comes face to face with demons, both real and imagined, modern and medieval. Damsels are rescued, jousts are fought, giants are slain and women have beards! Reality and fantasy blur on this bizarre road trip which leads to a phantasmagorical finale.