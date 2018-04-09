Aftershock Festival reveals 2018 lineup: System of a Down and Deftones to headline

Serj Tankian and Deftones to headline Aftershock Festival 2018

Aftershock Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. The seventh annual hard rock festival goes down October 13th-14th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

Among the highlights is System of a Down in what is the band’s first confirmed US performance since 2015. They’ll headline this year’s Aftershock festival alongside Deftones, who themselves will be returning to the stage following a brief period of inactivity.

Other notable acts include Alice in Chains, At the Drive-In, Incubus, 311, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Korn singer Jonathan Davis, Underoath, GWAR, Monster Magnet, and more.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, April 13th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.