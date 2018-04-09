Alice Cooper expands 2018 tour schedule with new fall dates

70-year-old shock rocker Alice Cooper announced a hefty North American tour schedule last month in support of his latest album, Paranormal. Proving that you can’t kill the metal, Cooper has now expanded his itinerary with another round of US shows set for the fall.
(Read: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Cooper: A Conversation with Alice Cooper)
The 13 new dates kick off October 4th in Albany, New York. After making stops in cities like Atlanta, Houston, Memphis, and Des Moines, it’ll all wrap up with a Rockford, Illinois gig on October 24th. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates:
08/03 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
08/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
08/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea *
08/11 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort + Casino
08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
08/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
08/16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
08/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
08/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
08/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
08/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
08/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
08/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
08/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
09/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
09/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
09/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/07 — York, PA @ York Fair
09/08 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Atlantic City
10/04 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
10/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
10/13 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage
10/14 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hill Lawn
10/16 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/17 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
10/19 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater
10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
10/21 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater
10/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
10/24 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
* = w/ Ace Frehley