Alice Cooper expands 2018 tour schedule with new fall dates

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores

70-year-old shock rocker Alice Cooper announced a hefty North American tour schedule last month in support of his latest album, Paranormal. Proving that you can’t kill the metal, Cooper has now expanded his itinerary with another round of US shows set for the fall.

(Read: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Cooper: A Conversation with Alice Cooper)

The 13 new dates kick off October 4th in Albany, New York. After making stops in cities like Atlanta, Houston, Memphis, and Des Moines, it’ll all wrap up with a Rockford, Illinois gig on October 24th. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

08/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center

08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea *

08/11 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort + Casino

08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

08/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino

08/16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

08/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium

08/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

08/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place

08/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

08/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

09/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

09/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

09/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/07 — York, PA @ York Fair

09/08 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Atlantic City

10/04 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

10/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

10/13 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage

10/14 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hill Lawn

10/16 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

10/19 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

10/21 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater

10/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

10/24 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

* = w/ Ace Frehley